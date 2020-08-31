Football Football ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC signs Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio Mauricio was part of Brazil’s U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of stars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and Neymar. PTI Bhubaneswar 31 August, 2020 17:40 IST Brazil's Diego Mauricio has signed a one-year contract with Odisha FC. - Odisha FC PTI Bhubaneswar 31 August, 2020 17:40 IST Odisha FC on Monday announced the signing of Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio, who has played alongside Neymar and Ronaldinho, ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League.Mauricio signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side.READ | Five from U-18 side handed Odisha FC contracts The 29-year-old striker has the experience of playing at many top football leagues around the world. He made his senior club debut for Brazil’s Flamengo in 2010 where he linked up with football legend, Ronaldinho. He has played for other Brazilian teams like Sport Club do Recife, Bragantino and Centro Sportivo Alagoano.The Rio de Janeiro-born forward was part of Brazil’s U-20 squad and played in a team that boasted of stars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and Neymar.He has also travelled around the world playing in South Korea for Busan IPark and Gangwon FC, Al Qadisiyah in Saudi Arabia, Vitoria FC in Portugal, Russia’s FC Spartak Vladikavkaz and Chinese club Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC.Welcoming Mauricio at OFC, head coach Stuart Baxter said, “He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us.”ALSO READ | Odisha FC signs midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia After signing for Odisha FC, the striker said, “I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos