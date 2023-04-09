Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group B league fixture at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

⦿ Odisha FC Predicted XI: Amarinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

⦿ East Bengal FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jordan O'Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip

HEAD-TO-HEAD Total matches: 6 games | Odisha FC: 5 wins | East Bengal FC: 1 win | Draws: 0

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION Odisha FC: L-L-W-W-D East Bengal FC: L-W-L-D-W

SQUADS:

ODISHA FC Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav Coach: Clifford Miranda EAST BENGAL FC Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair Coach: Stephen Constantine