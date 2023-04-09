Football

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Super Cup 2023: All you need to know about the Super Cup 2023 league fixture featuring Odisha FC and East Bengal FC at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 12:23 IST
Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group B league fixture.

Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group B league fixture. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group B league fixture at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

  • ⦿Odisha FC Predicted XI: Amarinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar
  • ⦿East Bengal FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 6 games | Odisha FC: 5 wins | East Bengal FC: 1 win | Draws: 0

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION
Odisha FC: L-L-W-W-D
East Bengal FC: L-W-L-D-W

SQUADS:

ODISHA FC
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte 
Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara 
Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma
Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav 
Coach: Clifford Miranda 
EAST BENGAL FC
Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen
Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan
Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair
Coach: Stephen Constantine
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played on April 9th.
Where will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram
What time will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

