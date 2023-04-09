Football

LIVE Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023: Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST; Starting lineups out; Streaming info

OFC vs EB: Catch the score and follow live updates of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 match from the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   09 April, 2023 20:23 IST
East Bengal FC will play Odisha FC in its first Group B match of the Super Cup 2023.

East Bengal FC will play Odisha FC in its first Group B match of the Super Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Shetty /Focus Sports/ ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 match from the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.
April 09, 2023 20:09
Recent form

Odisha FC: L-L-W-W-D

East Bengal FC: L-W-L-D-W

April 09, 2023 19:51
Head-to-head record!

Total matches: 6 games | Odisha FC: 5 wins | East Bengal FC: 1 win | Draws: 0

April 09, 2023 19:37
Confirmed starting lineups!!

Odisha FC: Amrinder(GK); Gahlot, Delgado(c), Diego, Nandha, Jerry, Saul, Thoiba, Princeton, Victor, Sahil

East Bengal: Singh(GK), Chungnunga, Cleiton(c), Alex, Mobashir, Sarthak, Mahesh, Tuhin, Kyriacou, Athul, Jervis

April 09, 2023 19:08
Preview

Odisha FC will face East Bengal FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group B league fixture at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram on Sunday.

This is the first Group B fixture of the Super Cup 2023 tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

Predicted XI

  • Odisha FC Predicted XI: Amarinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar
  • East Bengal FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip

When will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played on April 9th.

Where will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium, in Malappuram

What time will Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick off?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Which TV Channel will telecast Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Full squads

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, and Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar and Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Princeton Rebello, Victor Rodriguez, and Isaac Vanmalsawma

Forwards: Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Ralte, Soosai Raj, and Aniket Jadhav

Coach: Clifford Miranda

East Bengal FC

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Pawan Kumar and Suvam Sen

Defenders: Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritamkumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Charalambos Kyriacou, Tuhin Das, Athul Unnikrishnan

Midfielders: Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Jordan O’Doherty, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair

Coach: Stephen Constantine

