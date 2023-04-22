Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023 semifinal: Squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

PREVIEW

Unbeaten Odisha FC takes on spirited Northeast United FC in the Super Cup semifinal on Saturday at the Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri in Kerala.

Odisha has been in scintillating form in the tournament so far, thanks to the contributions of its star players Diego Mauricio, Victor Rodriguez, and Nandha.

NEUFC, on the other hand, has had a mixed tournament so far, winning two matches and losing one. However, it will be high on confidence after its impressive win over Mumbai City FC. It will be hoping to carry forward the momentum and produce another strong performance against Odisha.

LIVE STREAMING INFO When will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on April 22nd. Where will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match be played? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Kerala. What time will the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match kick-off? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:00 PM IST. How do I watch live streaming of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website. Which TV Channel will telecast the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Super Cup 2023 semifinal match? The Super Cup 2023 semifinal match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

⦿ Games - 18

Games - 18 ⦿ Odisha wins - 8

Odisha wins - 8 ⦿ NEUFC wins - 5

NEUFC wins - 5 ⦿ Draws - 5