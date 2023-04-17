Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC books semifinal berth after 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC secured a semifinal berth in the Super Cup 2023 tournament after clinching a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC at the Payyanad Stadium In Manjeri on Monday.

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC saw a shift in momentum as Odisha took control in the second half after Hyderabad FC took the lead in the first half through Javier Siverio. Diego Mauricio turned hero for Odisha, scoring the equaliser after a scramble in the box during a corner and setting up Victor Rodrigues for the winning goal.

Early in the 11th minute of the game, Siverio inched Hyderabad closer to the semis as the Spanish striker headed in a threatening cross by Nikhil Poojary from close range, beating an Odisha defender in an aerial duel to score with a beautiful header.

In the 17th minute of the game, Odisha pressurised its opponent from the right wing, but Mauricio’s attempt to deliver a final cross was blocked, resulting in a corner.

In the 24th minute, a nice duel was observed on the left flank between Odisha’s Nandhakumar and Poojary. After being played free, Nandhakumar tried to create some space, but Poojary kept the pressure on him, leading to Nandhakumar shooting wide. Despite the missed opportunity, it was a solid defensive effort by Poojary to prevent Odisha from scoring.

Siverio attempted another header from a corner, but this time he couldn’t connect well with the ball, causing it to roll to the left of the goal. But Amrinder was alert enough to make the save in the 44th minute of the game.

Odisha had to wait for the second-half to make the comeback. In the 55th minute, Mauricio sneaked the ball inside the net following a scurry inside the box from a corner, putting Odisha back in the game.

Clifford Miranda made a triple substitution in the 66th minute, bringing Aniket Jadhav, Isak Ralte, and Denechandra Meitei for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar and Sahil Panwar.

Dene played an excellent through ball to Ralte in the 83rd minute of the game, who skimmed past the defenders. However, Ralte missed a golden opportunity to score by blasting the ball over the crossbar.

In the 87th minute of the game, a brilliant move by Diego saw him skip past the defenders and put the cross on a plate for Victor, who just had to tap it in to make it 2-1.

Earlier, East Bengal crashed out of the Super Cup after playing out a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC.