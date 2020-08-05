English forward Taylor signs with Lyon Women

OL Reign announced today the transfer of England international forward Jodie Taylor to French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

The 34-year-old will link up with fellow England internationals Nikita Parris, Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in France. She could make her debut for the French champion on August 22, when the club resumes its Champions League campaign.

The former Arsenal striker has been playing in the United States with OL Reign, which was recently taken over by Lyon's parent company, OL Groupe. The move marks the first player transaction between the two clubs under the family umbrella.

Speaking about her move, Taylor told Lyon’s website: "I'm very happy to join OL and can't wait to play with my new team.

"I just finished my season with OL Reign in the United States but I kind of stay in the same family.

"I talked a lot with my English team-mates like Lucy Bronze who has been at the club for a long time, and I couldn't refuse the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world."

Bill Predmore, the chief executive of Lyon, added: "When the opportunity arose for Jodie to move to OL to support their run in the Coupe de France and Champions League – as well as for the first part of OL’s upcoming season – we felt it important to support Jodie given all she has contributed to the club.

"We are happy that Jodie will be able to pursue this opportunity and would gladly welcome her back to our club in the future."