Football Football English forward Taylor signs with Lyon Women Jodie Taylor could make her debut for the French champion on August 22, when the club resumes its Champions League campaign. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2020 15:06 IST The announcement from Lyon states that Jodie Taylor will be with the club through the end of the calendar year. - Twitter/OLRegin Team Sportstar 05 August, 2020 15:06 IST OL Reign announced today the transfer of England international forward Jodie Taylor to French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais. The 34-year-old will link up with fellow England internationals Nikita Parris, Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in France. She could make her debut for the French champion on August 22, when the club resumes its Champions League campaign. The former Arsenal striker has been playing in the United States with OL Reign, which was recently taken over by Lyon's parent company, OL Groupe. The move marks the first player transaction between the two clubs under the family umbrella.Tracking transfers: Keep track of all the rumours and confirmed movesSpeaking about her move, Taylor told Lyon’s website: "I'm very happy to join OL and can't wait to play with my new team."I just finished my season with OL Reign in the United States but I kind of stay in the same family. "I talked a lot with my English team-mates like Lucy Bronze who has been at the club for a long time, and I couldn't refuse the opportunity to play for one of the best teams in the world."Bill Predmore, the chief executive of Lyon, added: "When the opportunity arose for Jodie to move to OL to support their run in the Coupe de France and Champions League – as well as for the first part of OL’s upcoming season – we felt it important to support Jodie given all she has contributed to the club. "We are happy that Jodie will be able to pursue this opportunity and would gladly welcome her back to our club in the future." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos