Giroud needs to sort Chelsea situation, says France coach Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has urged Olivier Giroud to sort out his situation at Chelsea to ensure he does not compromise his future with the national team.

“Olivier Giroud knows it, the situation he's in today cannot drag on forever. Before March he will have to find another situation than this one,” Deschamps told French radio RTL ahead of Tuesday's home game against Sweden in the Nations League.

Giroud has only made three appearances in the Premier League this season, and he started the Nations League Group 3 showdown against Portugal on the bench on Saturday. Giroud came on as a second-half substitute in the 78th minute, replacing Anthony Martial.

Deschamps, however, still has faith in Giroud, who is France's second-highest scorer with 42 goals from 104 appearances.

“I never give advice, I give an opinion. At the end of the day, it's the player's decision,” Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

“He has had situations that have sometimes been complicated to deal with. Today, it is not good for him. Will it stay the same or will it improve? It's up to him.

“He knows what I think, even if I don't forget everything he has done (for the national team) and everything he would still be able to do,” he added.

France has secured top spot in Group 3 with 13 points from five games, thus qualifying for the Final Four.