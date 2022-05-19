Olivier Giroud omitted from France Nations League squad

Olivier Giroud was omitted on Thursday from France coach Didier Deschamps's squad for its upcoming Nations League matches as Karim Benzema returned after missing the previous games through injury.

AC Milan forward Giroud scored twice in Benzema's absence in friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa in March to move within three goals of Thierry Henry's all-time France record of 51.

France will take on Croatia home and away, travel to Austria and host Denmark next month in the Nations League, which it won last year.

Olympique de Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been called up for the first time.