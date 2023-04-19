Football

Giroud extends Milan deal to 2024 after Champions League heroics

AFP
MILAN 19 April, 2023 22:13 IST
The France international signed a one-year extension to his contract with AC Milan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The club announced the news a day after Giroud netted in 1-1 draw at Napoli which gave Milan a 2-1 aggregate win in the Champions League quarterfinal.

Olivier Giroud signed a one-year extension until 2024 with AC Milan on Wednesday, the day after scoring the goal which sent his team through to the Champions League semifinals.

“AC Milan is proud to announce that Olivier Giroud has renewed his contract with the club,” Milan said in a short statement.

The Italian champion confirmed to AFP that the veteran France striker’s new deal expires at the end of next season.

Giroud netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Napoli which gave Milan a 2-1 aggregate win in its all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal.

“I’m very proud, very happy... the perfect way to celebrate last night,” Giroud said to Sky Sport shortly after the announcement.

Milan could now face Inter Milan in the last four as its local rival leads by two goals ahead of its second leg with Benfica on Wednesday.

Giroud, who is France’s all-time leading goalscorer, has netted 27 times for Milan since arriving from Chelsea at the start of last season.

The 36-year-old was crucial to Milan winning its first Serie A title in 11 years in May, and has scored a series of important goals for the club.

Milan currently sits fourth in Serie A, 22 points behind this campaign’s runaway league-leader Napoli.

