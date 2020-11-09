Football

Olympiakos players face fines for partying during lockdown

The club said the players in question would be "fined the maximum amount" allowed under Olymiakos' regulations and that the money would be donated to the state-run health service.

Greek soccer club Olympiakos will fine three of its players for attending a hotel party in defiance of a nationwide lockdown, the team said Monday.

The club said Ruben Semedo, Lazar Randelovic and Bruno Felipe would be "fined the maximum amount" allowed under Olymiakos' regulations and that the money would be donated to the state-run health service.

The players, the club said, were among about 30 people who attended a private party at a central Athens hotel on Sunday night, in violation of a three-week lockdown that was launched Saturday and imposes strong restrictions on movement and bans public gatherings.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested for organizing the event.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the party was an example of "irresponsible behavior" that was being targeted by police as the country continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

Olympiakos did not immediately disclose how much the players would be fined, while it remained unclear whether the incident would affect its match participation.

The club will host Manchester City in the Champions League on Nov. 25.

