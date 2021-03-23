Olympian Tulsidas Balaram stable after undergoing surgery

Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist footballer Tulsidas Balaram went through a surgery at a hospital here on Tuesday. He is stable and is under observation, informed an East Bengal club official.

According to East Bengal assistant secretary Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta, Balaram was hospitalised after feeling unwell. “He was diagnosed with subdural hematoma (a type of bleeding inside the head) on Saturday. He was operated upon today,” Dr. Dasgupta said.

Former colleagues came to the help of 84-year-old Balaram, who formed a golden trio with Chuni Goswami and P.K. Banerjee at his peak, after he developed health issues. East Bengal took care of his treatment in the initial phase before the West Bengal Government came to the famous footballer’s aid.