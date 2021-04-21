Olympic football draw: Brazil, Germany to clash in group stage

All 28 teams participating in the Olympic football competition have been slotted into their respective groups.

In the men's competition, Brazil and Germany find themselves in Group D, and Argentina and Spain are also in the same group.

ALSO READ - Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup - foreign minister

Group G in the women's division pairs four-time world champion USA Women, co-hosts of the next FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand, along with Sweden.

The USA will get its chance of exacting revenge on Sweden for that 2016 elimination from Rio on penalties.

Both men's and women's football will play group stages followed by a quarterfinal, semifinal, bronze medal match and the final.