Football Football Olympic football draw: Brazil, Germany to clash in group stage Argentina and Spain are also in the same group for the men's football competition in the Olympics. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 15:36 IST Brazil's Neymar reacts during the final of the men's football competition during Rio Olympics. Brazil finds itself grouped with Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 15:36 IST All 28 teams participating in the Olympic football competition have been slotted into their respective groups. In the men's competition, Brazil and Germany find themselves in Group D, and Argentina and Spain are also in the same group.ALSO READ - Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup - foreign ministerGroup G in the women's division pairs four-time world champion USA Women, co-hosts of the next FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand, along with Sweden. The USA will get its chance of exacting revenge on Sweden for that 2016 elimination from Rio on penalties. Both men's and women's football will play group stages followed by a quarterfinal, semifinal, bronze medal match and the final.Draw results in full Men's Olympic Football TournamentGroup A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.Group B: New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania.Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.Group D: Brazil, Germany, Côte d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia.Women's Olympic Football TournamentGroup E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile.Group F: China PR, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand.