On this day in sport: Kompany heads Man City to derby success

Manchester City will reflect fondly on the date of April 30.

It was on this day eight years ago that victory in the Manchester derby saw it scale the Premier League's summit.

The same date holds less happy memories for Tiger Woods, however.

And it will forever be etched into the mind of Monica Seles for all the wrong reasons.

2012 – Kompany heads City to the summit in derby triumph

Vincent Kompany's header in first-half stoppage time sealed a 1-0 victory for Manchester City over bitter rival United on this day in 2012.

It was a crucial effort from the captain, taking his side back to the top of the table on goal difference with two games remaining.

Just three weeks earlier Roberto Mancini's side had fallen eight points behind United.

City went on to win the Premier League title for the first time with a last-gasp final-day win over QPR.

1993 – Shock as Seles is stabbed on court

It was 27 years ago that tennis star Seles was the victim of a shocking on-court attack during a match in Hamburg.

Facing Magdalena Maleeva, Seles was in a break between games when a crazed fan of her rival Steffi Graf ran onto the court and stabbed her between the shoulder blades.

The injuries and psychological damage were significant, with Seles out of action for two years.

She had eight grand slams to her name at the time of the incident and went on to win one more, with victory at the 1996 Australian Open.

2010 – Rare missed cut for Woods

Prior to his injury problems and personal issues, missed cuts were incredibly rare for Woods.

On this day in 2010 he suffered such a fate for just the sixth time in his professional career, carding a seven-over 43 on the back nine at Quail Hollow to finish with 79.

Having shot a first-round 74, his two-day total of 153 was his worst.

Attempting to put a positive spin on things, Woods said: "Well, I got the weekend off."