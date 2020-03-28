On this day in sport: Solskjaer lands Manchester United job

March 28 was the day when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went from the interim manager to Manchester United's permanent boss.

It was also the date that Colts upped sticks and made the stunning move from Baltimore to relocate to Indianapolis.

2019 - Solskjaer appointed on a permanent basis

Exactly one year ago, United responded to its first back-to-back losses under interim boss Solskjaer by making the Norwegian's arrangement permanent and handing him a three-year contract.

United had previously won its first eight games in a row under Solskjaer and beat Paris Saint-Germain in France in March to advance in the Champions League.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term," Solskjaer said of his appointment.

1984 - The Colts head to Indy

It is one of the most famous, and shocking, stories in NFL history.

Fifteen trucks turned up at the Baltimore Colts' Owing Mills facility under the cover of darkness, packed up the team's belongings and headed for Indianapolis.

Baltimore city officials had already passed legislation that would allow them to seize control of Colts but, once the trucks left the state of Maryland, that did not matter.

Colts remains Indianapolis' team today while Baltimore had to wait until 1996 before being awarded another NFL franchise - the Ravens.