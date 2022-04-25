From Bundesliga winner Muller to Milan stalwart Maldini - football's one-club legends

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker on Saturday to lift its 10th consecutive Bundesliga.



The victory was twice as special for club legend Thomas Muller for whom this is the 11th domestic league triumph.

Besides his celebrated quips in press conferences [think Lewangoalski], he has also been a steady presence in the Bavarian club's ecosystem, having spent 16 years and counting with the Munich side.

Muller is the most decorated player in the club's history. He has represented the Bundesliga champion 712 times, including 35 for Bayern Munich II and 53 for the Bayern U-19 team.

The 32-year-old forward has 268 goals and 247 assists to his name for the senior team. That includes 12 goals and 24 assists in the 43 matches this season.

Muller is not the only player to have dedicated his career to one club. Here are some other one-club legends from the European football.

Italian stalwart Paolo Maldini has represented AC Milan a record 902 times and captained his club for over a decade.

Maldini once held the record for most appreances in Serie A untill Gianluigi Buffon overtook it. The centre-back served AC Milan for 25 seasons, winning as many titles with the club.

The Italian is arguably the best defender the world has ever seen, but for AC Milan, he is more than a footballer for sure.

Francesco Totti had played for Roma all his life, starting his youth career with the Italian club. He retired a club legend after 28 (including three years with the youth club) years of service.

Totti scored 307 goals with 186 assists in the 785 games for Roma.

A member of the 2006 World Cup-winning team, he was dubbed Er Bimbo de Oro (The Golden Boy) by Roma fans due to his stature.

Jamie Carragher has spent his entire professional career with Liverpool. Having played 737 matches, Carragher is the second-most longest-serving player for the Reds.

The 6 ft 1" English defender had been integral to his club's success and was considered one of the finest defenders in Europe and has taken to commentary post his retirement.





Paul Scholes has represented Manchester United 713 times.

The club legend played only for the Red Devils, scoring 152 times and 76 assists.

Hailed as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Scholes even came out of retirement to help United win its last Premier League title.

Carlos Puyol won six La Liga titles along with three Champions League crowns during his time with Barcelona.

He spent over a decade with the Spanish giant, leading the side to its first continental treble in 2008/09, with Barca winning the La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey that season.