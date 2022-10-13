Football

Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league

Reims says Garcia was fired “in view of the results, which fell short of the expected goals, and in order to protect the best interests of the institution.”

AP
Oscar Garcia joined Reims in June 2021 on a three-year deal.

Oscar Garcia joined Reims in June 2021 on a three-year deal.

Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations.

Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet held leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week. Reims said in a statement that Garcia was fired “in view of the results, which fell short of the expected goals, and in order to protect the best interests of the institution.”

Deputy coach William Still has been appointed as caretaker.

Garcia, a former coach of Barcelona's youth teams, joined Reims in June 2021 on a three-year deal. He became the fourth French league coach to be fired this season after Lyon’s Peter Bosz, Brest’s Michel Der Zakarian and Auxerre's Jean-Marc Furlan.

