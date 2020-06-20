Football Football Late Rodriguez screamer gives Leganes point at Mallorca Elsewhere, Villarreal pulled off a third win in a row by winning 1-0 at Granada, continuing to stake their claim for a top-four finish. Reuters MADRID 20 June, 2020 10:04 IST Salva Sevilla of Mallorca celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's first goal against Leganes. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MADRID 20 June, 2020 10:04 IST La Liga basement side Leganes snatched a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Real Mallorca thanks to a sensational late free kick from Oscar Rodriguez as the side earned its first point since the season returned after the hiatus forced by the new coronavirus.Veteran midfielder Salva Sevilla, 36, put Mallorca in front after nine minutes with a free kick which he slid under the wall and past flummoxed goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar.Leganes forward Rodriguez responded with an even better free kick in the 87th minute, walloping the ball high into the net from far outside the area. Keane in halftime rant at Manchester United performance The draw put Leganes on 24 points, level with 19th-placed Espanyol who have a game in hand.Mallorca stayed 18th on 26, a point behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo, missing the chance to climb out of the relegation zone.Elsewhere, Villarreal pulled off a third win in a row since the campaign resumed by winning 1-0 at Granada, continuing to stake their claim for a top-four finish.Gerard Moreno decided the game with a goal in the 11th minute, narrowly beating the offside trap to latch on to a long ball before arrowing a shot into the far corner to score for the 12th time in the league this season.The victory took Villarreal into seventh spot on 47 points, level with sixth-placed Real Sociedad and Getafe who are fifth and two behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, although all three sides have a game in hand. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos