Serie A: Atalanta brought back down to earth with Verona defeat

Atalanta, surprise winner away to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, was brought tumbling back down to earth on Saturday when it was beaten 2-0 at home by Verona in Serie A.

The Bergamo side created a hatful of chances but failed to convert any of them and was undone by a Miguel Veloso penalty and a Mattia Zaccagni strike in the final half-hour.

Verona moved up to sixth with 15 points, overtaking its opponent, which has one point less. Last season's topscorer Atalanta has won only one of its last six league games.

Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata and Remo Freuler all missed early chances for Atalanta and Johan Mojica headed a Hans Hateboer cross wide while Verona sounded a warning when Veloso smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Both teams had chances after the break before Rafael Toloi clumsily knocked over Zaccagni and Veloso converted the penalty in the 62nd minute.

Atalanta saw more chances go abegging, with Luis Muriel the main culprit, before Veloso chipped the ball over the defence and Zaccagni controlled it superbly and rifled the ball home with seven minutes left.