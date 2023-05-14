Football

Pakistan to participate in SAFF football tournament in Bengaluru

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran confirmed Pakistan’s participation for the eight-team tournament to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

PTI
NEW DELHI 14 May, 2023 16:37 IST
NEW DELHI 14 May, 2023 16:37 IST
Pakistani last participated in the 2013 edition of SAFF Championship - which was hosted in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistani last participated in the 2013 edition of SAFF Championship - which was hosted in Kathmandu, Nepal. | Photo Credit: AFP

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran confirmed Pakistan’s participation for the eight-team tournament to be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the South Asian Football Federation Championships in Bengaluru in June-July and the AIFF does not see any problem with the players of the neighbouring country travelling to India.

The international tournament will also see participation of Lebanon and Kuwait as the SAFF executive committee in March decided to feature teams from outside the south Asian region with a view to make the championship more competitive.

Also Read
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India in Group B with Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia

“We don’t see any problem in the coming of players from Pakistan to India to participate in the SAFF Championship,” All Indian Football Federation secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran told PTI.

He was asked if there could be any problem on the issue of granting visas to the Pakistani players in view of the political tension between the two countries.

“I think the Indian bridge team recently took part in a regional tournament in Pakistan and so we don’t expect any issue on their (Pakistan’s) participation,” he added.

The eight-team tournament will be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

Besides host India, Lebanon, Kuwait and Pakistan, the other four participating countries are Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives. Sri Lanka is not taking part as it is serving suspension from world governing body FIFA, while Afghanistan has left SAFF to join Central Asian Football Federation.

Pakistan failed to feature in two tournaments out of the 13 editions held so far since 1993.

The Pakistan Football Federation could not send its team in the 2015 edition held in India due to internal issues. The country missed the 2021 edition as it was serving suspension from FIFA. The suspension was lifted last year.

Prabhakaran also said that all the participating countries, including Kuwait and Lebanon, will send their best national teams.

“Yes, Lebanon and Kuwait, as well as all other participating countries, will send their first national teams,” said Prabhakaran who recently became a member of Asian Football Confederation executive committee as a representative of the SAFF.

India has won the regional tournament a record eight times. Defending champion Maldives has won the title twice while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lifted the trophy once each.

India will be hosting the tournament for the fourth time. The draw of the tournament will be held here on Wednesday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us