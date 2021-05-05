Football Football AC Milan president Scaroni resigns from Serie A council AC Milan was one of three Serie A clubs to be involved in the breakaway Super League project, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, which fell apart within days of its announcement last month. Reuters 05 May, 2021 21:54 IST AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni stepped down following the debacle surrounding the club's involvement in the European Super League. - Getty Images Reuters 05 May, 2021 21:54 IST AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has resigned from his position on the Serie A council following the club’s involvement in the ill-fated European Super League (ESL) project."Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino acknowledged the resignation from the position of League Councillor presented by the President of Milan Scaroni, thanking him for his valuable and valid contribution," read a note on the Lega Serie A website.RELATED| The dirty dozen: How the European Super League lost steam AC Milan was one of three Serie A clubs to be involved in the breakaway Super League project, along with Inter Milan and Juventus, which fell apart within days of its announcement last month.A group of 11 Serie A clubs subsequently called for those three teams to face consequences in a joint letter to Dal Pino. However, the 20 clubs that make up Serie A met on Wednesday and unanimously agreed to postpone any discussion about the ESL until their next meeting. They also agreed to delay a vote on bids for the second TV rights package for the period 2021-2024. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.