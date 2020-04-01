Football Football Former Marseille club president dies from COVID-19 Pape Diouf dies in Senegal after having been infected by the novel coronavirus. PTI Dakar (Senegal) 01 April, 2020 16:39 IST In this picture taken on February 4, 2014, Pape Diouf poses after a press conference in Marseille. Diouf was president of the Marseille football club from 2005 to 2009. - AP PTI Dakar (Senegal) 01 April, 2020 16:39 IST Pape Diouf, a former president of French football club Marseille, has died in Senegal after contracting the coronavirus, the West African country’s first COVID-19-related death. He was 68.ALSO READ | Anthony Yarde's father dies from COVID-19Senegalese health officials said Diouf died on Tuesday. He had been treated since Saturday in intensive care at Fann Hospital in Dakar, said Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, the minister of health. Relatives say he was meant to be moved to France. He had recently travelled to several countries in the region, including Ivory Coast.Senegal President Macky Sall offered condolences to Diouf’s family in a message posted on Twitter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos