Football

PSG boss Al-Khelaifi considers selling shares

“We are not going to sell, of course, just a percentage of the club, we’ll think about it,” Qatari Al-Khelaifi said on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

AFP
21 November, 2022 20:32 IST
21 November, 2022 20:32 IST
Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“We are not going to sell, of course, just a percentage of the club, we’ll think about it,” Qatari Al-Khelaifi said on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed on Monday the French giants are considering selling shares after receiving “different offers”.

“We received an offer of more than 4 billion (euros) but we are not going to sell, of course, just a percentage of the club, we’ll think about it,” Qatari Al-Khelaifi told talkSPORT on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha.

Also Read
Mukesh Ambani approaches Liverpool with takeover bid: report

Al-Khelaifi also defended his work over the past 11 years at PSG. Since the Qatari investment fund QSI bought PSG in 2011, the club has won eight French championships and six French Cups, but failed to conquer the Champions League, failing in the final in 2020.

“It’s good business,” he estimated.

“We took the club at 70 million euros and today it’s over 4 billion euros.

“It’s a good project, We don’t do everything right, of course we’re not perfect.”

“People think we just have money and spent money, that’s not true,” continued the 49-year-old. “From where we bought the club I think we should be proud.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Watch: Who will make it to England’s playing XI for World Cup game against Iran? Predictions, form, stats

Watch: FIFA World Cup Day 1: Jungkook, Morgan Freeman shine; Ecuador thrashes Qatar despite VAR drama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us