Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi revealed on Monday the French giants are considering selling shares after receiving “different offers”.

“We received an offer of more than 4 billion (euros) but we are not going to sell, of course, just a percentage of the club, we’ll think about it,” Qatari Al-Khelaifi told talkSPORT on the sidelines of the World Cup in Doha.

Also Read Mukesh Ambani approaches Liverpool with takeover bid: report

Al-Khelaifi also defended his work over the past 11 years at PSG. Since the Qatari investment fund QSI bought PSG in 2011, the club has won eight French championships and six French Cups, but failed to conquer the Champions League, failing in the final in 2020.

“It’s good business,” he estimated.

“We took the club at 70 million euros and today it’s over 4 billion euros.

“It’s a good project, We don’t do everything right, of course we’re not perfect.”

“People think we just have money and spent money, that’s not true,” continued the 49-year-old. “From where we bought the club I think we should be proud.”