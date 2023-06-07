Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident

According to the hospital’s medical report, Rico was “progressing favourably”, though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 19:17 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - PSG’s goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse.
FILE PHOTO - PSG’s goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - PSG’s goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse. | Photo Credit: AP

Doctors have completely stopped sedating Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who had been in a medically-induced coma for 10 days following a riding accident, the hospital in the Spanish city of Sevilla treating the player said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital’s medical report, Rico was “progressing favourably”, though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

The Spaniard suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28, his family said.

ALSO READ
Benzema’s deal raises questions about future of Saudi league top scorer

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself at the time of the accident.

Rico had been given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage, according to his family.

The hospital said it would issue a new statement on Friday unless there were significant changes before then. 

Related Topics

Sergio Rico /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 160/3 (43 overs) - Head smashes fifty to blunt Indian attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Gauff, faces Haddad Maia in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona Femini is European champion: Putellas and Co. cementing ‘giant’ status one win after another
    AFP
  5. Vikram Partap Singh signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
    Reuters
  2. Vikram Partap Singh signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title
    AP
  4. FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - Regulator
    Reuters
  5. Declan Rice: The West Ham captain leading his team into the UEFA Europa Conference League final
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 160/3 (43 overs) - Head smashes fifty to blunt Indian attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023: Swiatek beats Gauff, faces Haddad Maia in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona Femini is European champion: Putellas and Co. cementing ‘giant’ status one win after another
    AFP
  5. Vikram Partap Singh signs extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment