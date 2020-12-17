Football Football PSG hot on Lille's heels with Lorient win Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 home win against Lorient. Reuters 17 December, 2020 10:36 IST Moise Kean scored PSG's second goal, in the 60th minute of the contest. - AP Reuters 17 December, 2020 10:36 IST Champion Paris St Germain stayed hot on the heels of Ligue 1 leader Lille as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean earned it a 2-0 home win against 10-man Lorient on Wednesday.MATCH CENTREMbappe, with a penalty, and Kean found the net in the second half after the visiting team had Andrew Gravillon sent off to move up to second on 31 points from 15 games.ALSO READ | Barcelona beats Real SociedadIt trails Lille, which beat bottom side Dijon 2-0 away earlier, by one point, and is one ahead of third-placed Olympique Lyonnais after it conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-2 home draw against 10-man Stade Brestois.Olympique de Marseille, which has two games in hand, lost 2-1 at Stade Rennais after being reduced to 10 men in the first half. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos