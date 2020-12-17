PSG hot on Lille's heels with Lorient win

Champion Paris St Germain stayed hot on the heels of Ligue 1 leader Lille as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean earned it a 2-0 home win against 10-man Lorient on Wednesday.

MATCH CENTRE

Mbappe, with a penalty, and Kean found the net in the second half after the visiting team had Andrew Gravillon sent off to move up to second on 31 points from 15 games.

ALSO READ | Barcelona beats Real Sociedad

It trails Lille, which beat bottom side Dijon 2-0 away earlier, by one point, and is one ahead of third-placed Olympique Lyonnais after it conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-2 home draw against 10-man Stade Brestois.

Olympique de Marseille, which has two games in hand, lost 2-1 at Stade Rennais after being reduced to 10 men in the first half.