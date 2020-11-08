Injury-ravaged PSG extends Ligue 1 lead with win over Rennes

Paris St Germain suffered more injury woes as it thrashed visitor Stade Rennes 3-0 to extend its advantage at the top of Ligue 1 to five points on Saturday.

Angel Di Maria scored twice after an early opener from Italian striker Moise Kean, who joined a long list of injured players, leaving coach Thomas Tuchel without all of his main forwards except the Argentine.

MATCH CENTRE

The result put the French champion on 24 points from 10 games before second-placed Lille visits Brest on Sunday.

Rennes stays third on 18 points.

Kean scored his third Ligue 1 goal in four games to put the host ahead in the 11th minute with a cross-shot after being set up by Di Maria, who benefitted from sloppy play by Rennes.

ALSO READ | Man United beats Everton 3-1

PSG, already without injured Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, Mauro Icardi, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia, suffered more woes when Idrissa Gueye limped off the pitch to be replaced by Rafinha one minute later.

Ángel Di María was involved in every part of today's 3-0 win pic.twitter.com/gYmFW6VdWi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 7, 2020

Di Maria then doubled its tally 10 minutes later with a delightful lob for his 85th PSG goal before fullback Thilo Kehrer was forced out injured and replaced by Mitchel Bakker.

Kean limped off the pitch shortly before the hour and was substituted for defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Di Maria was at it again in the 73rd, adding the third goal with a deflected shot against the run of play.

Earlier, Montpellier jumped into sixth place on 17 points with a 2-0 victory at mid-table Girondins de Bordeaux.