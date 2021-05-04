Football Football Parma relegated after 1-0 defeat by Torino Mergim Vojvoda's 63rd minute strike sealed the win and lifted Torino three points clear of the relegation zone. Parma also has a game in hand. Reuters ROME 04 May, 2021 09:00 IST Mergim Vojvoda celebrates after scoring the winner against Parma. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters ROME 04 May, 2021 09:00 IST Parma's three-year stay in Serie A ended on Monday when it was relegated following a 1-0 defeat by Torino, a result which boosted the home team's survival chances. Sevilla fades from title race with loss to Athletic Mergim Vojvoda's 63rd minute strike sealed the win and lifted Torino three points clear of the relegation zone. Parma also has a game in hand.Parma’s fifth successive defeat left the team 12 points adrift of 17th-placed Cagliari, who occupies the last safe position in the league with four matches remaining. Cagliari also has the better head-to-head record which is a deciding factor in Serie A.Parma, who has 20 points, follow Crotone in being relegated. One more relegation place is still to be decided. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.