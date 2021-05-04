Parma relegated after 1-0 defeat by Torino

Parma's three-year stay in Serie A ended on Monday when it was relegated following a 1-0 defeat by Torino, a result which boosted the home team's survival chances.

Mergim Vojvoda's 63rd minute strike sealed the win and lifted Torino three points clear of the relegation zone. Parma also has a game in hand.

Parma’s fifth successive defeat left the team 12 points adrift of 17th-placed Cagliari, who occupies the last safe position in the league with four matches remaining. Cagliari also has the better head-to-head record which is a deciding factor in Serie A.

Parma, who has 20 points, follow Crotone in being relegated. One more relegation place is still to be decided.