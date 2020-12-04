Football Football Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira sacked by Nice, says club Nice has sacked coach Patrick Vieira following a string of poor results. Reuters Paris 04 December, 2020 17:19 IST Patrick Vieira walks on the pitch after the Europa League contest between Bayer Leverkusen and Nice in Leverkusen, on October 22. Nice has lost its last five competitive games and lies 11th in the Ligue 1 standings. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters Paris 04 December, 2020 17:19 IST Nice has sacked coach Patrick Vieira following a string of poor results, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.Nice lost 3-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League, leaving it third in Group C with three points and without any hope of reaching the knockouts. It has lost its last five competitive games and lies 11th in the Ligue 1 standings.ALSO READ | Marquinho emerging as PSG's natural leader in tough season“Patrick Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2018, is no longer head coach of OGC Nice, effective immediately,” Nice said in a statement.“In a meeting conducted after last night’s match, the Nice Board informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end their collaboration.”Former Arsenal and France midfielder Vieira, who won the World Cup in 1998, will be replaced by Adrian Ursea. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos