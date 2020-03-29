Pogba a doddle to play against, claims Souness

Paul Pogba would be "an absolute doddle to play against" because of his poor work ethic, according to Graeme Souness.

The Liverpool legend is a long-time critic of the Manchester United midfielder and reckons he would easily get the better of the Frenchman.

While Souness lauded Pogba's technical and physical attributes, he blasted the 27-year-old's attitude.

Writing in his column in The Times, Souness responded to a reader's question about his supposed "disdain" for Pogba.

"Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player — great athleticism, super technique — but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine," wrote the Scot, who won the top flight five times as a Liverpool player.

"He goes out with one thought in his mind: 'I'm going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show'.

"My attitude, the way I was taught, was: 'Go out and work harder than the guy you're in against and see where that takes you'.

"He'd be an absolute doddle to play against."

Pogba has been largely inconsistent since returning to Old Trafford, where his contract is set to expire next year.

United have an option to extend his stay for a further 12 months, although the France star has been frequently linked with Real Madrid amid an injury-ruined season.