Football Football Free-Kicks: Paul Pogba Vs Torino Frenchman Paul Pogba scored a freekick as Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0 to seal its progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 20:19 IST Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 20:19 IST Paul Pogba scored a freekick as Man United defeated Brighton 3-0 to seal its progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.Pogba made his mark on the Turin derby in some style in March 2016. Pogba scored this stunning free-kick for Juventus in a 4-1 win over Torino, on our way to a fifth successive Scudetto. Alvaro Morata and Sami Khedira (two) were also on target. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos