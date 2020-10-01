Football

Free-Kicks: Paul Pogba Vs Torino

Frenchman Paul Pogba scored a freekick as Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0 to seal its progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

01 October, 2020 20:19 IST
Paul Pogba scored a freekick as Man United defeated Brighton 3-0 to seal its progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

Pogba made his mark on the Turin derby in some style in March 2016. Pogba scored this stunning free-kick for Juventus in a 4-1 win over Torino, on our way to a fifth successive Scudetto. Alvaro Morata and Sami Khedira (two) were also on target.

 

 

