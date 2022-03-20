Dybala and Vlahovic earn Juventus easy win over Salernitana

First-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic earned Juventus a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana on Sunday, as Massimiliano Allegri's side kept in touch with Serie A leader AC Milan.

Starting his first game in more than a month after an injury layoff, Argentine Dybala wasted no time in getting back among the goals, sweeping his side in front inside five minutes.

Serbian striker Vlahovic then missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, before making one count, rising highest to head home and effectively put the game to bed in the 29th minute.

In the second half the visitors rallied and created some openings of their own, with Federico Bonazzoli's volley brilliantly kept out by Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, but they could not force their way back into the contest.

The hosts held on to stretch their unbeaten league run to 16 matches, closing the gap to leaders Milan to seven points, while also now sitting one point behind champions Inter Milan in third.