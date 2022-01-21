Brazilian football legend Pele back in hospital for more chemotherapy- reports

Brazilian football great Pele has returned to the hospital for new chemotherapy sessions, sports website ESPN reported on Thursday.

The former footballer will undergo new exams to find other possible cancer spots, ESPN said. It said Pele was in stable condition and could leave the hospital on Thursday.

Pele was diagnosed with a tumour in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of another in a lung, and due to his fragile condition, he continues to be closely monitored.