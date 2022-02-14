Pele returns to hospital for more chemotherapy

Football legend Pele returned to hospital on Sunday for the latest round of treatment on a colon tumour, the former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player said.

Pele, 81, had surgery to remove a tumour in September 2021 and has been undergoing treatment at a clinic in Sao Paulo on a regular basis since. He posted a picture on Instagram of him smiling alongside a message that treated his latest hospitalisation as routine.

“Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote.

ALSO READ - A sin of omission, a sin of commission

“I’ve already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages.”

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

He has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.