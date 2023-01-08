Football

Guardiola: Phillips ‘improved his level’ but must maintain weight

Phillips played only 40 minutes for England as a substitute in the finals. He has yet to start a game for City since his move from Leeds United in the close season due to a shoulder injury.

Reuters
08 January, 2023 12:42 IST
08 January, 2023 12:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Kalvin Phillips warming up before the match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on December 31, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Kalvin Phillips warming up before the match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on December 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Phillips played only 40 minutes for England as a substitute in the finals. He has yet to start a game for City since his move from Leeds United in the close season due to a shoulder injury.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Kalvin Phillips has “improved his level” but must be in perfect condition all year, having learned a valuable lesson after being dropped for returning overweight from the World Cup.

Phillips played only 40 minutes for England as a substitute in the finals. He has yet to start a game for City since his move from Leeds United in the close season due to a shoulder injury.

Also Read
Manchester United to introduce ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ rule to abolish dressing room jealousy

Guardiola had publicly criticised Phillips for being overweight, after leaving him out of City’s squad for their League Cup win over Liverpool on December 22.

“It will maybe be a good lesson for him in the future. I have the feeling that a footballer has to be perfect over 12 months,” Guardiola said. “Even in holidays you have to be perfect.

“You can enjoy and do whatever you want, but you have to be ready because this level is so demanding. To play every three days you have to be fit, and if you are not fit, nothing. In the last week, he has improved his level.”

Guardiola said Phillips, who has made five substitute appearances in all competitions so far, could get his first start against Southampton in Thursday’s League Cup quarterfinal.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT’s offer to be head coach

City host Chelsea in the FA Cup on Sunday, having beaten them 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday.

“For sure he will play in the League Cup,” Guardiola said. “Sunday, we will see. I had the feeling that last week he is back. A good feeling. He worked to change my mind so that he can play.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us