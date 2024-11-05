MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lightning kills footballer during match in Peru

Though lightning has struck football matches in Peru before, causing injuries, the weekend incident was the first known fatality from the phenomenon there.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 23:31 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The local municipality said that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to the hospital.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The local municipality said that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to the hospital. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The local municipality said that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to the hospital. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lightning has killed a 34-year-old player and injured four others during a football match in the Peruvian Andes.

The local tournament game between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Huancayo province on Sunday was halted when lightning first struck, but a second bolt hit players as they began leaving the field.

Video footage shows eight of them collapsing after a loud crack.

ALSO READ: Club World Cup 2025 - FIFA to solve disputes between teams looking to select same player

The local municipality said that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, died en route to the hospital.

“We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family,” it said in a statement.

Though lightning has struck football matches in Peru before, causing injuries, the weekend incident was the first known fatality from the phenomenon there.

Globally, however, lightning has killed before.

In 2018, South African midfielder Luyanda Ntshangase of top-flight side Maritzburg United died after being struck by lightning during a friendly.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: NAS 0-0 AIN; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lightning kills footballer during match in Peru
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Amid injury concerns Lakers star Davis says his team must perform better
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out of player pool; James Anderson, Jofra Archer register — reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lightning kills footballer during match in Peru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: NAS 0-0 AIN; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Club World Cup 2025: FIFA to solve disputes between teams looking to select same player
    AP
  4. Asian Champions League: Kobe end Gwangju’s perfect start to go top in ACL 2024-25
    Reuters
  5. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Ain LIVE score, AFC Champions League: NAS 0-0 AIN; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lightning kills footballer during match in Peru
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register, 320 capped stars to go under hammer; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Amid injury concerns Lakers star Davis says his team must perform better
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: Ben Stokes opts out of player pool; James Anderson, Jofra Archer register — reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment