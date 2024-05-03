MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

England international Foden, 23, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, won 42% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and his City team mate Rodri.

Published : May 03, 2024 16:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring its second goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s player of the year, while City forward Khadija Shaw won the women’s award, it was announced on Friday.

England international Foden, 23, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, including his goal in their Club World Cup final victory, won 42% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and his City team mate Rodri.

“I’m immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies,” Foden said.

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw in action during the Women’s World Cup Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw in action during the Women’s World Cup Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: HAMISH BLAIR/ AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw in action during the Women’s World Cup Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: HAMISH BLAIR/ AP

City won both awards for the second time in five years, with Jamaica international Shaw taking the women’s award after a season in which she became the club’s all-time leading women’s scorer.

Shaw, whose season ended prematurely last week with a foot injury, is the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 goals, and won the vote ahead of Chelsea’s Lauren James, and City’s Alex Greenwood.

Foden and Shaw will receive their awards at a ceremony on May 16.

Foden’s City are second in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal and with a game in hand, while Shaw’s side are top of the WSL, with a six-point lead over Chelsea, who have played one game less.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Phil Foden /

Khadija Shaw /

Declan Rice /

Rodri /

Lauren James /

Alex Greenwood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  4. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome Masters due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP 2024: Kazakhstan Grand Prix postponed due to severe floods
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  2. Maradona’s children call for moving body to mausoleum for safety and tribute
    Reuters
  3. Iraq qualifies for Paris Olympics men’s football tournament with win over Indonesia
    AP
  4. Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march continues with 2-0 win at Roma
    AP
  5. US defender O’Hara announces retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Strap Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Struggling Mumbai Indians hosts Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City’s Foden and Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards
    Reuters
  4. Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Rome Masters due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP 2024: Kazakhstan Grand Prix postponed due to severe floods
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment