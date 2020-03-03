Foden hopeful of Euro 2020 call-up after starring for Man City in EFL Cup final

Phil Foden is hopeful of breaking into the England senior squad in time for Euro 2020 after playing a starring role in Manchester City's EFL Cup triumph on Sunday. Foden, 19, was the best player on the pitch as City claimed a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, winning the Man of the Match award as Pep Guardiola's men retained the trophy at Wembley.

The playmaker, who came through City's academy, teed up Sergio Aguero for the opening goal in the final, before generally impressing in his role from the right flank. England manager Gareth Southgate namechecked Foden in the past, adamant it is only a matter of time before the teenager forces his way into the squad, and the youngster hopes he can do that before this year's tournament.

"I want to be there [at the Euros], obviously, but it's very difficult with the players that we have there," he told reporters. "But hopefully Gareth was watching, and hopefully he saw things that he liked. That is all I can do, just show what I can do every time I play and see where it takes me."

Guardiola has not been shy about previously dubbing Foden as David Silva's heir at City, and such comments fill the England Under-21 international with confidence rather than pressure. "If the manager says something like that it gives you a lot of belief and courage to keep playing and doing well," he added.

"That gives me a lot of confidence on the pitch. Not many young players like myself could play in a team like this, so it just shows the belief of the manager and the players, that they have in me which is really nice. When you are growing up you dream about playing at Wembley for City on a big stage, and that's a dream come true for me now. My dream came true [on Sunday] for me, playing in a final, and obviously to win it is even better."