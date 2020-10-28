Football Football Coutinho out of Brazil's World Cup qualifying squad with injury Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of Brazil's two World Cup qualifying matches in November due to a thigh injury. Lucas Paqueta will take his place. AP SAO PAULO 28 October, 2020 22:57 IST Philippe Coutinho will miss Brazil's match against Venezuela on November 13 and a clash against Uruguay four days later. - Getty Images AP SAO PAULO 28 October, 2020 22:57 IST Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was dropped from Brazil’s squad for the two World Cup qualifying matches in November due to an injury.The Brazilian football confederation said on Tuesday that Lyon forward Lucas Paqueta will replace Coutinho for matches against Venezuela on November 13 and Uruguay four days later.RELATED| Aguero ruled out for two to four weeks, says City boss Guardiola Coutinho injured his left thigh on Saturday in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid.Paqueta had initially been called up for Brazil’s Olympic team, which will play Saudi Arabia and Egypt.Liverpool midfielder Fabinho could also be in doubt for the qualifying matches. He picked up a hamstring injury on Tuesday during his team’s 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland.RELATED| Jesus and Alisson back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying Brazil and Argentina lead the South American qualifying group with two wins from two matches. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos