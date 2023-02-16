Football

Vietnam set to appoint Troussier as head coach

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said an agreement had been reached with the Frenchman to take charge of both the senior national team and the country’s under-23 side following the departure of South Korean Park Hang-seo.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 18:10 IST
16 February, 2023 18:10 IST
Philippe Troussier during a training session.

Philippe Troussier during a training session. | Photo Credit: Asean Football

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said an agreement had been reached with the Frenchman to take charge of both the senior national team and the country’s under-23 side following the departure of South Korean Park Hang-seo.

Former Japan coach Philippe Troussier is set to take over as the new head coach of Vietnam, the country’s governing body confirmed on Thursday.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said an agreement had been reached with the Frenchman to take charge of both the senior national team and the country’s under-23 side following the departure of South Korean Park Hang-seo.

“The selection for this position has been carefully conducted by the VFF with a very strict process,” the organisation said in a statement on its website.

Also Read
Conte to miss Tottenham’s clash with West Ham for health reasons

“The VFF and Mr Philippe Troussier have basically reached a consensus and agreement on the contents related to the job ... as well as the goals and tasks in the coming period.”

Troussier, who previously led the country’s under-19 team, is expected to be officially unveiled at a ceremony in Hanoi before the end of the month.

Vietnam has qualified for the Asian Cup, which is due to be played in Qatar early next year, and finished as runners-up in last month’s Asean Championship, losing to Thailand in the final of the Southeast Asian event.

That game was Park’s last in charge after he announced he would not extend his contract after more than five years leading the national and under-23 teams.

Troussier has an impressive history in Asian football, having taken Japan to the Asian Cup title in 2000, a success that also resulted in him being named the continent’s coach of the year.

Two years later he steered Japan to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil.

He has also worked in Qatar, where he was the national team coach, and in China as head coach of league sides Shenzhen Ruby and Hangzhou Greentown.

The 67-year-old initially came to prominence as a coach in Africa, where he coached Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Burkina Faso before taking South Africa to the 1998 World Cup in France.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us