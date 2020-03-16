Olympian P.K. Banerjee's condition deteriorates

Legendary Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee's health has deteriorated, a statement from the hospital has confirmed.



The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia. He has an underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem.

According to the medical bulletin from Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Banerjee's hospital has been briefed about his condition.



"He is on ventilator support at intensive care unit and his condition remains critical. Today inspite of best efforts his clinical condition has deteriorated and he is failing to respond adequately to the treatment," the statement said.



The 83-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and was put on pacemaker support. He has been on life support since March 2.