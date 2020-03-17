P.K. Banerjee suffering from sepsis, condition deteriorates

Legendary Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee's health has further deteriorated, a statement from the hospital confirmed on Tuesday.

He is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on the background of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems.

He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now and since yesterday, his clinical condition has deteriorated. At present, he is under full ventilation support.

The team of doctors have briefed the family about his condition.