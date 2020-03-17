Football Football P.K. Banerjee suffering from sepsis, condition deteriorates He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now and since yesterday, his clinical condition has deteriorated. Team Sportstar 17 March, 2020 18:36 IST Legendary Indian footballer Banerjee is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar 17 March, 2020 18:36 IST Legendary Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee's health has further deteriorated, a statement from the hospital confirmed on Tuesday.He is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on the background of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problems.READ| Olympian P.K. Banerjee's condition deteriorates He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now and since yesterday, his clinical condition has deteriorated. At present, he is under full ventilation support.The team of doctors have briefed the family about his condition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos