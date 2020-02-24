PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Bengaluru, Southampton settle for draw

Bengaluru FC's U-15s held Southampton FC's U-14s on day one of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup tournament at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

The Blue Colts cancelled out the English side’s opener in the first half followed by some hard-fought football on display by both teams. Lalhminchhuanaga, the energetic midfielder had a vital role to play in it.

READ | EPL, ISL youth teams to play in Mumbai

Yet, Southampton midfielder Joseph required one loose opportunity to curl the ball into the back of the net from nearly 25-yards away to hand his side the lead.

Merely four minutes later though, Bengaluru struck back as Monirul Molla leapt the highest and clawed his team’s way back into this game.

Blues down Young Champs

Chelsea's U-14 side scripted an impressive 3-1 victory against the Reliance Foundation Young Champs outfit.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs began the match in fine style with an early goal in the sixth minute through some brilliance by Silajit Santra. The host tried to keep them at bay but could not hold on for long as the Blues overturned the deficit with three goals in the space of 16 minutes.

Red Devils put four past Goa

Manchester United FC U-14s dominated proceedings against FC Goa's U-15 side and won the game by an imposing 4-0 margin.