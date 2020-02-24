Football Football PL-ISL Next Gen Mumbai Cup: Bengaluru, Southampton settle for draw While FC Goa and Reliance Foundation Young Champs U-15s tasted defeat, Bengaluru FC's youngsters managed a 1-1 draw in the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup. Team Sportstar 24 February, 2020 22:55 IST The Blue Colts cancelled out the English side’s opener in the first half followed by some hard-fought football on display by both teams. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 24 February, 2020 22:55 IST Bengaluru FC's U-15s held Southampton FC's U-14s on day one of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup tournament at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground, Navi Mumbai on Monday.The Blue Colts cancelled out the English side’s opener in the first half followed by some hard-fought football on display by both teams. Lalhminchhuanaga, the energetic midfielder had a vital role to play in it.READ | EPL, ISL youth teams to play in MumbaiYet, Southampton midfielder Joseph required one loose opportunity to curl the ball into the back of the net from nearly 25-yards away to hand his side the lead.Merely four minutes later though, Bengaluru struck back as Monirul Molla leapt the highest and clawed his team’s way back into this game.Blues down Young ChampsChelsea's U-14 side scripted an impressive 3-1 victory against the Reliance Foundation Young Champs outfit. The Reliance Foundation Young Champs began the match in fine style with an early goal in the sixth minute through some brilliance by Silajit Santra. The host tried to keep them at bay but could not hold on for long as the Blues overturned the deficit with three goals in the space of 16 minutes. Red Devils put four past GoaManchester United FC U-14s dominated proceedings against FC Goa's U-15 side and won the game by an imposing 4-0 margin.RESULTSChelsea FC [Chinonso Chibueze 30, Reiss Alexander-Denny 35’, Jack Phillips 46’] beat Reliance Foundation Young Champs [Silajit Santra 6’]: 3-1Bengaluru FC [Monirul Molla 22’] drew Southampton FC [Joseph Andrews 18’]: 1-1Manchester United FC [Tomas Jones 6’,13’, Jack Lee Moorhouse 15’, Haseeb Ogunneye 50’] beat FC Goa: 4-0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos