Football Football Playoff matches to decide India's entrants for 2023-34 AFC competitions The AFC Champions League and AFC Cup transitions from its current Spring-Autumn season to Autumn-Spring, with both competitions set to be organised across dual calendar years beginning from the 2023-24 season. Team Sportstar 04 March, 2022 22:36 IST The qualification for the 2023-24 season would be to have play-off matches between the winners of 2021-22 and 2022-23 editions. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 04 March, 2022 22:36 IST The AFC executive committee took a decision to change the AFC Champions League, and the AFC Cup calendar on Friday. This transitions the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from its current Spring-Autumn season to Autumn-Spring, with both competitions set to be organised across dual calendar years beginning from the 2023-24 season which will kick-off in August.The All India Football Federation (AIFF) hence, summoned a meeting with all Indian Super League and I-League clubs, and as discussed, and agreed by majority of the clubs, everyone felt the fairest way to decide the qualification for the 2023-24 season would be to have play-off matches between the winners of 2021-22, and 2022-23 editions.The AIFF, after due consideration accepted the views of the clubs. A more detailed note on the play-off process will be shared with all stakeholders in the coming week. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :