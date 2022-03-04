Playoff matches to decide India's entrants for 2023-34 AFC competitions

The AFC executive committee took a decision to change the AFC Champions League, and the AFC Cup calendar on Friday. This transitions the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from its current Spring-Autumn season to Autumn-Spring, with both competitions set to be organised across dual calendar years beginning from the 2023-24 season which will kick-off in August.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) hence, summoned a meeting with all Indian Super League and I-League clubs, and as discussed, and agreed by majority of the clubs, everyone felt the fairest way to decide the qualification for the 2023-24 season would be to have play-off matches between the winners of 2021-22, and 2022-23 editions.

The AIFF, after due consideration accepted the views of the clubs. A more detailed note on the play-off process will be shared with all stakeholders in the coming week.