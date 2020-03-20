Pochettino hopes to return to Newell's with Messi

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hopes to return to Newell's Old Boys, preferably with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Pochettino began his playing career at Newell's, where he emerged from the Argentine club's youth system in 1989 before moving to LaLiga outfit Espanyol in 1994.

The future of Pochettino continues to be speculated after he was sacked by Tottenham in November – linked to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Pochettino, though, revealed his desire to make a Newell's comeback, alongside countryman and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi – who also spent his youth playing for Newell's.

"I hope to return to the club one day," the 48-year-old Pochettino told Radio del Plata.

"I can still wait, preferably it will be in 10 years. With [Lionel] Messi."

Another Argentinian, Lautaro Martinez, is also making headlines following his exploits for Serie A outfit Inter.

Martinez is reportedly attracting interest from LaLiga champions Barca, who are eyeing a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

"Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world," Pochettino added.

"It's not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward. If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there."