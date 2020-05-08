Pogba: I really miss football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is relishing a return to football having been out of action since December due to a combination of injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional sport in England is still on hold as a nationwide lockdown continues amid the COVID-19 crisis. While the Bundesliga is set to restart later in May, discussions over whether it will be possible for the Premier League season to resume remain ongoing, with Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie having already ended their campaigns.

Pogba was just nearing a return to fitness when the season was halted in March, having been restricted to just eight appearances for United this term, and the World Cup winner is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

"I really miss football," Pogba told fashion designer Stella McCartney in an interview as part of Adidas' 'The Huddle' series.

'Want to come back'

"I've been injured, so I’ve been training by myself for around seven months now - when I was going back to the pitch, the coronavirus situation arose, so we stopped everything.

ALSO READ | Dybala hopes to play with Pogba again

"I want to come back and obviously do great. I've been missing a lot of games, and I want to be the best obviously. So when I will come back I want to be the best and when I'm at home there's no excuse."

Pogba also told McCartney he has been getting creative in a bid to keep fit during lockdown. "I've been in the house working. I made a little pitch in my house, a football pitch so I can train, it's like a small mini-football pitch where I just now play with my son, we're just playing inside," he added.

ALSO READ | When Fergie's Fledglings wrote Man United's success story

"We just go in there and there are balls everywhere and you play. With my wife sometimes we do yoga stretches."