Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham football fans detained around Europa Conference League final

One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 19:07 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Czech riot police controls a crowd of West Ham United supporters celebrating at the Old Town Square after their team won the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP stringer / AFP)
Czech riot police controls a crowd of West Ham United supporters celebrating at the Old Town Square after their team won the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP stringer / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP STRINGER
infoIcon

Czech riot police controls a crowd of West Ham United supporters celebrating at the Old Town Square after their team won the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7, 2023. (Photo by AFP stringer / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP STRINGER

Czech police detained 23 West Ham and Fiorentina football fans for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague, authorities said Thursday.

One person is suspected of attacking a police officer, two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours, including using flares and other pyrotechnics at various places in the Czech capital, police said.

ALSO READ
Midfielder Rice will leave West Ham, says chairman

Police didn’t give details about the detained fans. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said only that as far their numbers the Italians “won.”

Police previously said Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in downtown Prague ahead of Wednesday’s final. Three West Ham fans and one police officer were injured in the incident while 16 people were detained.

Other incidents were reported by media between police and West Ham fans using flares while celebrating the 2-1 victory in Prague’s Old Town.

Police estimated some 35,000 fans arrived in Prague. Only about 10,000 from both teams had a ticket.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the head by empty beer cups thrown from the stands during the first half of the game at Eden Stadium.

West Ham condemned the incident and said it will investigate.

Related Topics

West Ham United /

Fiorentina /

UEFA Conference League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 22/0 (3 overs); Rohit, Gill start strong after Australia gets 469
    Team Sportstar
  2. Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham football fans detained around Europa Conference League final
    AP
  3. Manchester City: Road to the Champions League final
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s campaign ends in Singapore Open as Srikanth loses
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham football fans detained around Europa Conference League final
    AP
  2. Messi doesn’t want ‘pressure’ of a Barca return: Xavi
    AFP
  3. ’Really surreal’, Women’s World Cup trophy lands in Australia
    Reuters
  4. Midfielder Rice will leave West Ham, says chairman
    Reuters
  5. FIFPRO warns players against signing for Egyptian clubs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: India 22/0 (3 overs); Rohit, Gill start strong after Australia gets 469
    Team Sportstar
  2. Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham football fans detained around Europa Conference League final
    AP
  3. Manchester City: Road to the Champions League final
    Team Sportstar
  4. WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane completes 100 Test catches
    Team Sportstar
  5. India’s campaign ends in Singapore Open as Srikanth loses
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment