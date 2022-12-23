Football

Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City win over Liverpool

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night.

Reuters
23 December, 2022 20:31 IST
23 December, 2022 20:31 IST
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in action.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City’s League Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the violence, which they called “hugely disappointing”. City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Also Read
‘I accept the pressure’ - Ten Hag wary that Man United spending must bring results

Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning “vile chants” relating to stadium tragedies.

“We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during (Thursday’s) match,” GMP’s match commander, Superintendent Gareth Parkin, said. “We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the stadium and a male for a racially aggravated public order offence. A 53-year-old man was assaulted after the game, police said.

The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable.

They were “are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football,” the joint statement said. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us