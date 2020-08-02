Football Football Ten-man Porto stuns Benfica to win Portuguese Cup and clinch domestic double Chancel Mbemba's brace saw 10-man Porto get the better of Benfica to bag the Portuguese Cup and complete the domestic double. Reuters COIMBRA, Portugal 02 August, 2020 10:00 IST Porto players celebrate their Portuguese Cup triumph after beating Benfica in the final. - Reuters Reuters COIMBRA, Portugal 02 August, 2020 10:00 IST Portuguese champion Porto completed the domestic double in style on Saturday as Chancel Mbemba brace saw it beat Benfica 2-1 and clinch the Portuguese Cup final despite having a man sent off.Porto forward Luis Diaz was given his marching orders by referee Artur Soares Dias for his second bookable offence shortly before half time, and five minutes later his manager Sergio Conceincao was also sent off.But former Newcastle United centre back Mbemba fired Porto ahead in the 47th minute with a looping header over two defenders after Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos misjudged a free kick from the left by Alex Telles. Dobradinha #FCPorto #TaçadePortugal #DragõesJuntos pic.twitter.com/wrSLKvenql— FC Porto - Dobradinha 19/20 (@FCPorto) August 2, 2020 Benfica was again undone from a set piece in the 58th minute, as Otavio floated in a free kick and Mbemba powered it past Vlachodimos from eight metres after beating the offside trap.Carlos Vinicius set up a tense finish when he converted an 84th-minute penalty for Benfica after Porto substitute Diogo Leite fouled Rafa Silva.Benfica threw men forward in the closing stages and missed its best chance for an equaliser in stoppage time when Jota hit the post with a fine volley from the edge of the penalty area.Porto, which overhauled Benfica in the home straight of their two-team league title race, defended desperately in the last few minutes but held on to put the icing on the cake of a memorable season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos