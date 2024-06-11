MagazineBuy Print

Portugal at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and others will make Portugal, on paper, one of the best teams man-for-man in Germany. It won all of its 10 games in the qualifiers.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 21:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO- Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy after his side win 1-0 against France during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France.
FILE PHOTO- Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy after his side win 1-0 against France during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy after his side win 1-0 against France during the UEFA EURO 2016 Final match between Portugal and France at Stade de France on July 10, 2016 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez will face high expectations at Euro 2024 with the responsibility of helping a talented squad to reach its potential and shaking off an underachiever tag that the Spaniard and his new team seem to carry.

Martinez, 50, was sacked by Everton and became Belgium’s manager in 2016 with a similar task to that assigned to him last year when he took over as Portugal’s coach from Fernando Santos after it lost to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Portugal at a glance:
Previous Euro performance: Eight participations, winners 2016, runners-up 2004
Other: World Cup third place 1966, UEFA Nations League winners 2019
FIFA ranking: 6th
Nickname: Selecao das Quinas
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Star players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva
Main clubs: Benfica, Porto, Sporting Lisbon
How did they qualify: Won Group J with 100 percent record

Martinez led Belgium’s golden generation of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Vincent Kompany to number one in the world and third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, his Belgium side was a major disappointment at the 2022 finals in Qatar when it was knocked out in the group stage after finishing third behind Morocco and Croatia.

Martinez has now spent a little over a year coaching one of Portugal’s finest generations, with 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 41-year-old Pepe in the twilight of their careers.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches in European Championship, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

He has to deal with the pressure of trying to adapt his team to accommodate Ronaldo and prove they are not underachievers.

The Portuguese football landscape has been drastically transformed over the past two decades as the national team evolved from a mid-level side into one of the world’s best, with the country being viewed as a talent machine.

The rise of Ronaldo and Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho had a major impact on the country’s football culture, leading it to the Euro 2004 final and its Euro 2016 triumph.

Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and others will make Portugal, on paper, one of the best teams man-for-man in Germany. It won all of its 10 games in the qualifiers, scoring 36 goals and conceding twice.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Pedri living up to Spain’s ‘infinite’ expectations, says De la Fuente

Martinez’s side are primed for Euro 2024 in a great vein of form but it must now deliver when it matters, starting with Group F matches against the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. 

PORTUGAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)
Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)
Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

PORTUGAL MATCH SCHEDULE

Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 19, Wednesday - 12:30 AM
Turkey vs Portugal - June 22, Saturday - 9:30 PM
Goergia vs Portugal - June 27, Thursday - 12:30 AM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

