Portugal at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez will face high expectations at Euro 2024 with the responsibility of helping a talented squad to reach its potential and shaking off an underachiever tag that the Spaniard and his new team seem to carry.

Martinez, 50, was sacked by Everton and became Belgium’s manager in 2016 with a similar task to that assigned to him last year when he took over as Portugal’s coach from Fernando Santos after it lost to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Portugal at a glance: Previous Euro performance: Eight participations, winners 2016, runners-up 2004 Other: World Cup third place 1966, UEFA Nations League winners 2019 FIFA ranking: 6th Nickname: Selecao das Quinas Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP) Star players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva Main clubs: Benfica, Porto, Sporting Lisbon How did they qualify: Won Group J with 100 percent record

Martinez led Belgium’s golden generation of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Vincent Kompany to number one in the world and third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, his Belgium side was a major disappointment at the 2022 finals in Qatar when it was knocked out in the group stage after finishing third behind Morocco and Croatia.

Martinez has now spent a little over a year coaching one of Portugal’s finest generations, with 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 41-year-old Pepe in the twilight of their careers.

He has to deal with the pressure of trying to adapt his team to accommodate Ronaldo and prove they are not underachievers.

The Portuguese football landscape has been drastically transformed over the past two decades as the national team evolved from a mid-level side into one of the world’s best, with the country being viewed as a talent machine.

The rise of Ronaldo and Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho had a major impact on the country’s football culture, leading it to the Euro 2004 final and its Euro 2016 triumph.

Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and others will make Portugal, on paper, one of the best teams man-for-man in Germany. It won all of its 10 games in the qualifiers, scoring 36 goals and conceding twice.

Martinez’s side are primed for Euro 2024 in a great vein of form but it must now deliver when it matters, starting with Group F matches against the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

PORTUGAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma) Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City) Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG) Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

PORTUGAL MATCH SCHEDULE

Portugal vs Czech Republic - June 19, Wednesday - 12:30 AM Turkey vs Portugal - June 22, Saturday - 9:30 PM Goergia vs Portugal - June 27, Thursday - 12:30 AM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Portugal’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

