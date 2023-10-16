LIVE Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: 12:15 AM IST kick-off; Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR

PREVIEW

Portugal takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualification game on Monday night at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Portugal already secured qualification to Euro 2024 after a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scoring the goals.

What time is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match will take place during the early hours of Tuesday Morning (12:15 am IST)

Where is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match taking place?

The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match is taking place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Where can we watch the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?

The UEFA Euro qualifiers match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Live Streaming of the game will also be available on the Sony Liv app.