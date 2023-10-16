MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: 12:15 AM IST kick-off; Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR

BIH vs POR: Follow live updates of the Euro 2024 qualifier match between Portugal and Bosnia & Herzegovina from the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

Updated : Oct 16, 2023 23:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Slovakia at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Euro 2024 qualifier match between Portugal and Bosnia & Herzegovina from the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • October 16, 2023 23:35
    Match facts!

    Bosnia has never qualified for the finals of a European Championship, but Portugal has made it to successive campaigns.


    Bosnia have scored in six of their last seven home games.


    Portugal has the best-attacking record in the qualifying campaign this edition, scoring 27 goals in seven games.

  • October 16, 2023 23:23
    Bosnia and Herzegovina lineup!

    Sehic(GK); Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic, Dzeko

  • October 16, 2023 23:11
    Portugal lineup!

  • October 16, 2023 23:00
    Head-to-head record!

    Played:5

    Portugal wins: 4

    Draw: 1

    Bosnia & Herzegovina wins: 0

  • October 16, 2023 22:53
    PREVIEW

    Portugal takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Euro 2024 Group J qualification game on Monday night at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.


    Portugal already secured qualification to Euro 2024 after a 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scoring the goals.


    What time is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?


    The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match will take place during the early hours of Tuesday Morning (12:15 am IST)


    Where is the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match taking place?


    The Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match is taking place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.


    Where can we watch the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal UEFA Euro qualification match?


    The UEFA Euro qualifiers match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Live Streaming of the game will also be available on the Sony Liv app.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: 12:15 AM IST kick-off; Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
  2. LIVE Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: 12:15 AM IST kick-off; Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1: OGC Nice defender Atal investigated for “defending terrorism”
    PTI
  4. Osimhen sidelined with hamstring injury, confirms Napoli
    AFP
  5. Nacho Fernandez back in the quad for El Clasico after ban reduced
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina updates, Euro 2024 Qualifiers: 12:15 AM IST kick-off; Ronaldo starts, Lineups; BIH vs POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Adam Zampa not at physical best, says it was the ‘adrenaline’ which was getting him through in AUS vs SL
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. Southgate keeps Henderson in England squad ahead of Italy match despite fans against him
    AFP
  4. Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Live streaming info, when and where to watch BIH vs POR today
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment