VIDEO: Portugal vs France penalty shootout; Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score et get eliminated from Euro 2024 in quarterfinals

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between France and Portugal failed to end with a decisive result after 120 minutes, with their star captains Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, both failing to find the net in a goalless game in 90 minutes plus added time.

Watch the shootout highlights below:

FOR VIEWERS IN THE USA

DEMBELE MAKES THE FIRST PENALTY FOR FRANCE



🇫🇷: ✅

🇵🇹: pic.twitter.com/0QNArauk96 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

RONALDO MAKES THE FIRST PENALTY FOR PORTUGAL



🇫🇷: ✅

🇵🇹: ✅ pic.twitter.com/BCQxTSlQ4o — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

Youssouf Fofana goes right down the middle 🎯



🇫🇷: ✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅ pic.twitter.com/lVBpwLJABc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

Bernardo Silva with a DART



🇫🇷: ✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/f9xnAzprAK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

A BEAUTY from Jules Koundé



🇫🇷: ✅✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/qnFPkwBQ8p — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

OFF THE POST



João Félix misses!



🇫🇷: ✅✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/oXNY1gr8qd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

OFF THE POST



João Félix misses!



🇫🇷: ✅✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/oXNY1gr8qd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

Nuno Mendes is GOOD 🎯



🇫🇷: ✅✅✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅❌✅ pic.twitter.com/fTW18DmTLg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

FRANCE IS GOING TO THE SEMIFINALS



🇫🇷: ✅✅✅✅✅

🇵🇹: ✅✅❌✅ pic.twitter.com/RUDbrludh3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 5, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK