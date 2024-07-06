MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Portugal vs France penalty shootout; Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score et get eliminated from Euro 2024 in quarterfinals

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between France and Portugal failed to end with a decisive result after 120 minutes, with Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, both failing to find the net.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 03:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between France and Portugal failed to end with a decisive result after 120 minutes, with their star captains Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, both failing to find the net in a goalless game in 90 minutes plus added time.

Watch the shootout highlights below:

FOR VIEWERS IN THE USA

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

